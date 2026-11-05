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Washington County Barn Rolls Half a Mile to Give Ross Farm's Sheep a New Home
By Samantha Davis,6 days ago
A barn that once belonged to a Ross family relative has completed its slow crawl down Route 519 to Ross Farm in Glyde, Washington County, giving the farm a new home for its sheep after fire destroyed the original structure in February. Crews steered the 70-foot-wide barn using remote-controlled equipment and a joystick, guiding it along the route to its new foundation.
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