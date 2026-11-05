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Crichton Estate's Lawsuit Over ‘The Pitt' and ‘ER' Survives, Heads to Trial
By Derrick Wright,6 days ago
A California appeals court has ruled that Michael Crichton's estate can continue its lawsuit accusing Warner Bros. Television of secretly reworking a failed ‘ER' reboot into the hit medical drama ‘The Pitt.' A unanimous three-judge panel upheld a lower court's decision allowing the case to move forward, finding enough overlap between the two shows to let the dispute reach a jury.