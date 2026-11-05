undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
LA city attorney race
By Makenna Cramer,8 days ago
Marissa Roy will be the next L.A. city attorney. Her opponent, John McKinney, appeared to concede Thursday. How we got here: Roy held on to a strong lead over McKinney ever since polls closed and is currently ahead by more than twice as many votes. Roy will be a fresh face in the role after incumbent city attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto was ousted in the June primary in a rare defeat of an elected city official.