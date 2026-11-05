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News In Depth: PPS Families Urge District to Slow Down Closure Plans, and the Global Citizen International Digest
6 days ago
Portland Public Schools is proposing to shutter between 11 and 14 elementary and middle schools next year. Parents, teachers and students are furiously speaking out, trying to get the District to pause this plan, in order to make time for the public to play a meaningful role in the final decision. On October 24 the School Board and Superintendent held a community at Marshall High School that was attended by a huge and angry crowd of parents, teachers and students. Here is some of the testimony given that day.