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Chargers Fall to Stingy Sabetha Defense in Postseason Battle
By admin,6 days ago
The Cherryvale Chargers saw their season come to an end on Friday night, falling 60-6 on the road to a dominant, top-tier Sabetha Bluejays squad. Facing one of the stingiest defensive units in Class 2A, the Chargers braved a long road trip and came out fighting early. Sophomore quarterback Wyatt Duncan, making just his second career varsity start under center, settled in quickly and engineered a promising drive late in the opening quarter that had Cherryvale knocking on the door to take an early lead.