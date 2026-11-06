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The Biggest Day of the Portland Book Festival
By Andrew Jankowski,8 days ago
The annual literary festival takes on foraging, poetry, Hollywood, and young love. This Saturday is the Portland Book Festival’s gauntlet run. Sure, Literary Arts and its partners have hosted readings, concerts, and conversations all week as part of the annual event’s expanded program this year, but Saturday, November 7, is when the literari really hit the ground running. Theaters, galleries, and bookstores across the city will host authors, poets, musicians, and even a Hollywood A-Lister, all sharing takes on life’s biggest themes and questions.