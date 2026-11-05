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Warriors vs. Heat injury report: Gui Santos remains out
By Brady Klopfer,7 days ago
The full ailment report for Thursday’s game between Golden State and Miami. After a slow start to the season, the Golden State Warriors are officially rolling. They’ve won five games in a row — something they didn’t do at any point last year — and have a prime chance to make it six in a row tonight, when they welcome in old friend Klay Thompson and the Miami Heat. The Heat are just 3-5 on the year, and not only are they playing the second game of a back-to-back (while the Dubs are coming off two straight off days), but their game last night went to overtime. So the Warriors should be comfortably favored here, but needless to say, nothing is ever easy against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and Erik Spoelstra.