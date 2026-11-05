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New Builder Takes Over Stalled 31-Home College Hill Project, 29 Houses Still to Go
By Avery Bennett,8 days ago
A College Hill housing development that broke ground back in 2023 has only two completed homes to show for it, and now a new builder has been brought in to try to get the stalled project moving again. Station Court, a planned 31-home community, is getting a fresh start with Thomas J. Ackermann Company taking over construction duties.