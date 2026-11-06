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Child molester’s looming prison release reignites sanctuary showdown in wake of Dem election sweep
By Digital Team,8 days ago
A convicted child molester and illegal alien from Venezuela could soon be back on the streets unless authorities in Seattle ditch their sanctuary city policies and cooperate with federal immigration enforcement. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sent a detainer request to the liberal Pacific Northwest enclave for Leomar Alexander...