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Designs That Inspire: Students Design for the Stage
By Sydnie Nuss,8 days ago
A finished set piece waits to be taken to the stage Oct. 14. The show “Oklahoma!” features many antique set pieces. Photo courtesy of Ashley Cunningham. When a show hits the stage in Smothers Theatre, the audience may notice the actors first, but there’s a multitude of talented students working behind the scenes who deserve equal credit. Time, effort and creativity go into creating handmade set pieces for every production on Pepperdine’s campus.