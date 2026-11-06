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Ex-Biden official projected to win bid to unseat Mike Lawler in high-stakes House race
By Digital Team,8 days ago
A former Biden administration aide is projected to defeat Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., in one of the most closely watched races of the 2026 election cycle. Cait Conley, a military veteran who served on the White House National Security Council, will likely be coming to Congress next year after beating the two-term incumbent for the job, The Associated Press projected late Thursday.