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Abdul El-Sayed’s pattern of hostile exchanges with reporters draws scrutiny after viral moment
By Digital Team,8 days ago
Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, D-Mich., went viral this week for his latest altercation with a reporter, putting a spotlight on a history of tense exchanges with the press. El-Sayed had a combative exchange with Sky News reporter James Matthews just hours before his victory in Tuesday’s midterm elections. The exchange began when the British journalist attempted to question El-Sayed, but it was hardly the first time El-Sayed appeared to either lose his temper, interrupt a journalist or respond sharply to a reporter.
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