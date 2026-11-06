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Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil's girlfriend arrested for assault
8 days ago
Mötley Crüe frontman Vince Neil's girlfriend was arrested in Tennessee for assault. Rainbow Hannah Andreani, 45, was booked into jail in Williamson County on Sunday, Nov. 1, and faces a domestic-related assault charge, according to inmate records reviewed by USA TODAY Thursday, Nov. 5. She was released the next day after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in December.