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Dragon Ball Daima censored in France to erase Mr Popo, but fans can still hear him
By Meet The Team,6 days ago
Dragon Ball Daima has completely removed Mr. Popo from the screen in France, with the character being edited out of scenes despite his voice remaining in the anime. The latest installment in Akira Toriyama’s iconic franchise originally debuted in October 2024, following Goku and his allies as they’re transformed into children and forced to venture into the Demon Realm.