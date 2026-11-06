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Greenville man arrested for possession of meth after traffic stop for driving without headlights
By WBKO News Staff,8 days ago
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office arrested a Greenville man after they found suspected meth while conducting a traffic stop for driving without headlights on Wednesday night. Michael Walton, 26, was stopped on McLean Avenue for driving without headlights. While Christian Co. Sheriff’s deputies were attempting...
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