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NEPM News and ‘The Fabulous 413’ focus on hunger in western Mass. ahead of March for the Food Bank
By New England Public Media,4 days ago
Nov. 5, 2026, SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Hunger Awareness Week on 88.5 NEPM is Nov. 16-20. Beginning that Monday, NEPM will air a reporting series exploring hunger in western Massachusetts and what’s being done to combat it. Reporting will be featured on “Morning Edition” from 5–9 a.m.; on “The Fabulous 413” at 3 p.m.; on “All Things Considered” from 4–6:30 p.m.; across NEPM’s social media and online at nepm.org/hunger.
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