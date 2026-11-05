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High school girls basketball: Longest active win streak in every state
By Kevin Askeland,7 days ago
Johnston (Iowa) enters the 2026-27 high school girls basketball season with the nation's longest active win streak while Lynden (Wash.) and Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, Va.) are approaching state records. After winning its third consecutive state championship, Johnston carries a 79-game streak into the season. The Dragons already own Iowa's...