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Anya Palmer Game Report: @ North Point + How To Watch
By Team Reports,2 days ago
Anya Palmer was a major factor in Crofton's victory over North Point on Wednesday. North Point had no answer to Palmer as she had 22 assists, 13 digs, and seven aces. Looking ahead, Palmer and Crofton will challenge Broadneck at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. Crofton had to take a loss when they last met Broadneck, but Palmer had little to do with the loss: she had 28 assists, 18 digs, and four aces. Can she match (or beat) that stellar performance? Come back here after the game to get an analysis of the match and other volleyball content.