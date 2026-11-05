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Broad River Retail completes acquisition of 6 Ashley stores, distribution center in Oregon
By Kathryn Greene,5 days ago
FORT MILL, S.C. — Broad River Retail, one of the largest independently owned Ashley licensees in the United States, has acquired six Ashley Stores and a distribution center in Oregon from CTR Associates, marking a major expansion into its seventh state. The deal brings Broad River Retail’s network to 45 locations and significantly expands its presence in the Pacific Northwest.