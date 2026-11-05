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Indiana corn checkoff prepares 196 first responders with grain bin rescue training
5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Nov. 5, 2026) — Few accidents on a farm are more frightening, and often tragic, than grain bin entrapments. Since 2022, the farmer-led Board of Directors of the Indiana Corn Marketing Council (ICMC) has dedicated funding for rescue equipment and training for rural firefighters and first responders to turn emergencies into life-saving efforts.
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