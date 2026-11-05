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Democrats reshape Atlantic County government in election sweep
By Michael,3 days ago
Riggin wins sheriff, Bender takes clerk’s office and Mullock unseats Van Drew as Democrats gain ground across the region. Democrat Zack Mullock’s victory over U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew highlighted a sweeping election night Nov. 3 as Atlantic County voters also elected Democrats to the offices of sheriff and county clerk, replaced three Republican county commissioners and handed Democrats control of two township committees.