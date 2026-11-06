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October Catch Up
8 days ago
Comfort Creatures is a show for people who prefer their friends to have paws instead of hands! Every week, Alexis and Ella talk to guests about their pets or creatures that give them comfort, discuss their favorite fictional critters, learn about pets in history, and discover differences between pet ownership across the pond. Whether you have a giant sloth, two siamese skinks, or just know way too much about unicorns, every animal friend is welcome on Comfort Creatures!