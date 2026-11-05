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Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 Episodes 2–10: New Paramount+ Release Times in 20+ Countries
By John,4 days ago
Following the U.S. daylight saving time change, here's when Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 episodes will be released internationally from now on. The second season of Dexter: Resurrection is here, with new episodes arriving weekly on Paramount+. That means we'll be following Dexter Morgan's latest adventures in New York City throughout the rest of 2026 and into the new year.