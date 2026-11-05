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Eric Stonestreet Pitched Dexter: Resurrection Season 2's Most Brutal Scene Way Before Scripting Began
By John,8 days ago
The former Modern Family star had a specific scenario in mind long before work on Season 2's scripts even began, and it eventually made its way onto the screen. The Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 premiere saved one of its biggest moments for near the end: Dexter Morgan's brutal confrontation with Al Walker. But the idea behind that fight came much earlier than fans might expect, and it was Eric Stonestreet who first pitched it.