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Fuller Shurtz named to Ray Guy Award Midseason Watch List
By Duff Tittle,7 days ago
AUGUSTA, Georgia — BYU punter Fuller Shurtz was today named to the Midseason Watch List for the 2026 Ray Guy Award by the Augusta Sports Council. The Ray Guy Award annually honors the nation’s best Football Bowl Subdivision collegiate punter. Watch list nominees were evaluated on their overall statistics with an emphasis on net punting average, percentage of punts inside the 20 and percentage of punts not returned.