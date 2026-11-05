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Two Evanston men in custody for gun incident near Park School
By Bob Chiarito,8 days ago
Two men from Evanston were in custody Thursday for an incident near Park School the day before, Evanston Police said. Around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, a school employee called police to report seeing a man walking with what appeared to be a gun near Main Street and Ridge Avenue, near Park School, according to a press release from the Evanston Police Department.
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