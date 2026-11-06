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Motorcyclist Airlifted After Nissan SUV Crosses Double Yellow Lines On Highway 395 In Victorville
By Victor Valley News Group,8 days ago
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A motorcyclist was airlifted to a trauma center after a Nissan Pathfinder crossed solid double yellow lines while attempting to pass a semi-truck and collided with the motorcycle Thursday morning. The crash happened at approximately 6:05 a.m. on November 5, 2026, near US Highway 395...
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