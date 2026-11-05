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New lab brings Wall Street trading to UIS students
By Tamara Browning,6 days ago
Financial research for University of Illinois Springfield graduate assistant Michael Ese used to include seeing what experts posted on YouTube. Now Ese, who is earning his Master of Business Administration with a focus in marketing, uses real-time data to conduct market research thanks to a new trading lab at UIS that features Bloomberg Terminals. The terminals, which are part of the new Sean and Taryn Grant/Landmark Auto Trading Lab at UIS, deliver real-time market data, analytics, news and trading tools to financial professionals.