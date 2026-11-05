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Video Premiere: Cult & Culture Podcast – ‘Episode 68 feat. Mark Pellington’
By Abir Mahmud,4 days ago
Justin Pearson’s special podcast, Cult & Culture, brings Mark Pellington on its brand new 68th episode. In this episode Justin and Luke dive into the massive existential existence of “art” with Mark Pellington; film maker, producer, writer, photographer, and creative person who cautiously uses the term “artist”. Mark is responsible for so much, including MTV’s 120 Minutes, BUZZ, and music videos by Public Enemy, Chelsea Wolfe, INXS, Pearl Jam, and so many more! Going from an untrainer intern at MTV to co-creating BUZZ, the discussion aims to tackle the new chapter and then the next chapter of where various artistic outlets are headed.