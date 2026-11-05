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Album Review: MASTER BOOT RECORD – Computer Metal
By Colleen Nerney,4 days ago
Sometimes an album name really hits the nail on the head. With Vittorio D’Amore, better known as MASTER BOOT RECORD‘s new album Computer Metal, this is very clearly the case. It sounds exactly like the title. And what’s more interesting is that Computer Metal also describes how the album itself was actually made. D’Amore wrote and composed Computer Metal via MIDI in Cubase, meaning the primary instrument is literally the computer. He later added live guitar to create a pretty unique blend of sounds that has blossomed into a subgenre all its own.