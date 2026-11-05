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Doerkson backs budget, hopes for big cut of forestry funds
By The Canadian Press,7 days ago
British Columbia's incoming Conservative premier Lorne Doerkson is all-in on the budget tabled by Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberal government, praising billions of dollars in financial support for the struggling forestry sector. Doerkson called the budget an "encouraging and ambitious statement" about Canada's economic future, that recognized B.C.'s "tremendous opportunities."