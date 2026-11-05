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St. Francis crash kills jogger, 'Most Wanted' man sentenced
6 days ago
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, previously named one of "Wisconsin's Most Wanted," has been sentenced to prison for a 2023 crash that killed a jogger in St. Francis. The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged 45-year-old Richard Heimann with vehicular homicide and three drug-related crimes. He was released from custody on a signature bond, and while he showed up for court at first, he later went on the run for more than a year.