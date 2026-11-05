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Remote Instruction Nov. 9-13 in Grundy County
By Lucky Knott,7 days ago
Grundy County Schools announced Wednesday that it will transition to virtual learning next week due to an increase in illness among students and staff. Remote instruction will take place from Monday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov. 13. Families are asked to follow established virtual-learning procedures and maintain communication with their child’s teacher regarding assignments and expectations.
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