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CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Dashcam shows wrong-way DUI driver crash into trooper on Turner Turnpike
By Cassidy Mudd,8 days ago
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper stopped a suspected impaired driver traveling the wrong way on the Turner Turnpike. Investigators said Trooper Patrick Ball encountered a vehicle traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes near mile marker 161 around 3:45 a.m. on October 31. OHP said Ball activated his...