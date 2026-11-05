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Ultimate Guide to Ohio-Made Holiday Markets in Columbus: Knock Out Your Local Gift List in One Stop
By Joey Stewart,7 days ago
Holiday season is among us, folks. But before you pull out your Visa and go on an all-time shopping spree courtesy of Amazon’s endless options, think for one second…. Most things you can get on Amazon? They all lack something. Some call it heart. Some call it character. But we think the right word is love! Of course, there’s nothing wrong with grabbing some gifts online, but we personally think the most beautiful and meaningful gifts are found at local markets – ones that showcase local artists, makers, and more.