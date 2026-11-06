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High-tech lifeline: Cloquet ambulances launch regional-first telehealth program
By Kyre Johnson,8 days ago
CLOQUET, Minn. (Northern News Now) - Imagine having an emergency room physician riding along in the back of an ambulance before the patient even reaches hospital doors. Starting Thursday, that scenario became reality in Cloquet as the Cloquet Area Fire District officially launched a cutting-edge telemedicine program in its ambulances—the first emergency medical service in the region to deploy the technology.