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Matt Damon Wants Quentin Tarantino To Write A Movie For Him & Ben Affleck, Reveals He Turned Down ‘Ted’
By Rodrigo Perez,7 days ago
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have spent much of their careers finding ways to work together, from their Oscar-winning breakthrough “Good Will Hunting” to this year’s “The Rip.” But there’s one filmmaker Damon would particularly like to add to their list of collaborators: Quentin Tarantino. And apparently, the admiration is mutual.