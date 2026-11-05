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RELEASE: EOCF & Alberta Cancer Foundation bring 'The Time Store' to Rogers Place
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff,7 days ago
EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) has announced an initiative with the Alberta Cancer Foundation to bring The Time Store to Rogers Place for two upcoming Edmonton Oilers home games. The Time Store will be on the main concourse Thursday, November 5, when the Oilers host the Anaheim Ducks and again Saturday, November 7, when the team takes on the Vancouver Canucks for the club’s annual Hockey Fights Cancer game night.