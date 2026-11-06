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Forged checks, fake invoices: Police say Oregon bookkeeper stole more than $1.1 million
By Katie Livermore, Salem Statesman Journal,8 days ago
A Sherwood bookkeeper allegedly embezzled more than $1.1 million from a Newberg construction business over several years, police say. Lauri Lynn O’Connor, 65, was indicted on falsifying business records and 17 felony counts of aggravated theft while she worked for Milroy Golf Systems, a Newberg golf course construction and irrigation company where she was hired in 2019, according to court records. The company fired her in 2025.