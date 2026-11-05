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3 Things That Really Don’t Keep Mice Away
By Arricca Elin SanSone,7 days ago
From essential oils to DIY concoctions, people on social media often boast about "natural remedies" that keep mice at bay. "We've been fighting with rodents since we entered caves," says Eric Benson, PhD, professor emeritus, extension entomologist and pest expert at Clemson University. "We know what does work and what doesn't, and many of these so-called remedies have iffy—or no-- scientific basis behind them."