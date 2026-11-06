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El Cortez Hotel and Casino celebrates 85 years in downtown Las Vegas
By Steve Wolford,8 days ago
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A downtown Las Vegas landmark is marking a major milestone, with celebrations underway for the El Cortez Hotel and Casino as it turns 85 this weekend. The El Cortez was built during World War II and was among the first properties in Las Vegas designed and built specifically as a hotel-casino, rather than operating as only a hotel or a standalone casino.
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