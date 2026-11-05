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Think tank warns Kroger’s takeover of Giant Eagle would harm consumers, union workers
By JAMES ENGEL,5 days ago
A new study asks federal and state regulators to halt Kroger’s efforts to acquire Giant Eagle. (AP) A new study from a Washington, D.C. think tank asks regulators to block grocery titan Kroger’s $1.65 billion acquisition of Giant Eagle, saying the deal would increase prices and customer surveillance and harm unionized workers.
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