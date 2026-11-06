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Panthers Hosted CB Jakorian Bennett For Visit
By Jonathan Comeaux via NFLTradeRumors.co,,7 days ago
Eagles The Carolina Panthers hosted CB Jakorian Bennett for a visit on Thursday, per the NFL Transactions wire. Bennett, 25, was a three-year starter at Maryland and earned an honorable mention for All-Big Ten honors in his final two years. The Raiders selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,663,594 rookie contract that included an $823,594 signing bonus when the Raiders traded him to the Eagles in exchange for DT Thomas Booker in August. The Eagles cut him loose earlier this week. In 2025, Bennett appeared in...