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Jacob Misiorowski’s 2026 Earnings Could Grow Sixfold
By BVM Sportsdesk,,8 days ago
Jacob Misiorowski is set for a major payday after winning the 2026 National League Cy Young Award: pre-arbitration bonuses and World Series playoff shares could lift his earnings to roughly six times his sub-$800,000 salary. Four other Brewers also stand to collect bonuses, underscoring how Milwaukee’s player development turns the league-wide bonus pool into a meaningful benefit for its young roster.