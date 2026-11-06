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Avatar: Seven Havens All But Confirms Its Darkest Theory
By Joshua Fox,8 days ago
One of the most surprising parts of Avatar: Seven Havens was the reveal that there were two Avatars, Pavi and her twin sister, Nisha. The idea that two people could be the Avatar went against everything people knew about the franchise for over 20 years, but fortunately, the great writing of Pavi and Nisha’s characters and the show as a whole made it work surprisingly well from start to finish.