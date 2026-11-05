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East Cooper Community Outreach Launches Holiday Campaign to Support Growing Community Needs
By Press Release,6 days ago
East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) invites the community to help meet the growing needs of local individuals and families through its 2026 holiday giving campaign, "Meeting the Need for More." Running from Nov. 2 through Dec. 31, the campaign brings together four giving initiatives that offer donors, volunteers and community...