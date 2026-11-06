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After more than 80 years, WWII soldier's remains IDed and returned to Mass.
By Malcolm Johnson,8 days ago
More than 80 years after he was killed fighting in World War II, U.S. Army Pvt. Joseph A. Gala has finally come home to Lynn. Draped in the American flag, Gala's casket was carefully carried and lowered during a military burial ceremony Thursday as family members, veterans and community members gathered to honor the 21-year-old soldier.
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