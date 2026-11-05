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Barger & Dos Santos Earn All KJCCC Honors at Regionals
5 days ago
Cross Country/Track & Field | 11/5/2026 11:32:00 AM. Bethany Barger and Denner dos Santos once again shine for the Neosho County Cross Country team at the KJCCC/Region 6 Championships hosted at Butler Community College in El, Dorado, KS. Both Barger and Dos Santos earned all KJCCC East honors by finishing in the top 7 in the conference standings. Dos Santos also earned All-Region honors by finishing in the top 15 overall with his 13th place finish, additionally Dos Santos set a new 8k school record in the event running 26:01. Barger ran the second fastest time in school history on the day 19:40, and only sets behind 2011 Region 6 Cross Country Champion Leslie Rosario on the All-time list. Other outstanding performances came from Timothy Kemboi who moved himself into #5 All-time for Neosho running 26:52 and narrowly missing All KJCCC honors by 1 place, and Pia Zalazar breaking 21:00 for the first time and moving to #8 all time with her 20:57 performance in the 5k race.