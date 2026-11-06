undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
CO GOP Chair Reflects on Midterms: ‘We Can’t Burn It Down Any More than We Already Have’
By Sean Beedle,8 days ago
Republicans in Colorado lost seats across the state and at all levels of government during this week’s midterm elections. Historically conservative congressional districts, like El Paso County’s CD5 and Douglas County’s CD4, have flipped or are very close to flipping in favor of Democrats. The prospect of a 7-1 congressional delegation is not far-fetched. Newly elected Colorado GOP Chair Craig Steiner reflected on the recent election during an appearance yesterday on KNUS’ Jeff and Bill Show.
22