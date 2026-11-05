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Fresh perspective, deep roots
By Jillian Sinclair,4 days ago
For Kyle Rasch, the path to leading the Michigan State Horticultural Society began thousands of miles from his family’s apple orchard in Greenville, Michigan. After growing up working on the family’s farm, Rasch spent much of his 20s traveling the world, learning about organic agriculture and exploring different approaches to farming. Those experiences eventually brought him back to Michigan, where he helped transform his family’s conventional apple operation into a regenerative organic orchard.